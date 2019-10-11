THE Stena Europe ferry has resumed its scheduled Fishguard-Rosslare sailing services following an extensive refit programme at shipyards in Turkey and Liverpool.

The Stena Europe upgrade programme took longer than had been anticipated but the upgraded vessel will now offer a significant improvement in customer care.

Stena Line’s trade director (Irish Sea South) Ian Davies said: “I know there has been a certain amount of frustration with the delayed return of the Stena Europe, a very popular vessel with both our freight and travel customers.

“We had planned for a number of improvements and additions throughout the ship both of a technical and customer-facing nature, but we did encounter a number of challenges which impacted on our works delivery schedule for which I’d like to apologies to our customers.”

He added: “During the refit period our cover vessel the Stena Nordica did a sterling job ensuring we maintained our sailing schedule on Fishguard–Rosslare and I would like thank the captain and crew of the Stena Nordica for their efforts.

“We are now all looking forward to welcoming the Stena Europe back and I know a lot of our regular customers are looking forward to seeing the improvements.

“Apart from a number of technical upgrades our freight customers will be particularly pleased to hear that we have altered our deck height to be able to accommodate the increasing trend for high-sided trailers and for our travel customers we have also added a new Hygge Lounge which offers luxury reclining seats set in a private, ultra-stylish but cosy surrounding, an upgraded Retail Shop and a refurbished Happy children’s play area to name a few changes.”