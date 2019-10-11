Welsh Water is set to begin work on the highly anticipated redevelopment of its Llys-y-Frân visitor attraction and recreation park, following the appointment of new contractors.

The work, which will be carried out by WRW Construction Ltd, will create an exciting recreational park and activity centre.

Once complete the new site is intended to attract an estimated 40,000 additional tourists, outdoor enthusiasts and local residents each year.

The not-for-profit water company had to delay work at the site earlier this year after the contractor originally appointed, Dawnus, went into administration a few weeks after beginning work on site.

But fwork at Llys-y-Frân has now restarted on site, following the appointment of new contractors, WRW Construction Ltd.

The redevelopment at Llys-y-Frân will include a refurbishment and expansion of the visitor centre and full refurbishment of the café.

The new Outdoor Activity Centre and Waterside Cabin will be built to support walkers, cycling and water sports enthusiasts and will include a food stop, meeting rooms, changing facilities and cycle hire.

Some £1.7 million of EU funds was secured through the Welsh Government’s Tourism Attractor Destination programme, led by Visit Wales, which aims to create 13 must see destinations across Wales.

The EU funding will enable the development of a year-round offering both for recreation and education, and will have a positive economic, social and environmental impact whilst also improving the health and wellbeing of both local residents and visitors.

Vicky Martin, Head of Visitor Attractions at Welsh Water, said: “We are pleased that our work to create a world-class, vibrant visitor attraction at Llys-y-Frân Country Park will soon recommence on site, with the appointment of WRW Construction Ltd.

“This redevelopment will create a hub for health and wellbeing, bring benefits to the local, rural tourism industry in Pembrokeshire, and represents a further investment in Wales to enable our customers and communities to enjoy fantastic countryside, recreational and education facilities.

“We are of course grateful for the support from Welsh Government and EU funding which is enabling us to deliver this exciting project for the area.”

In order to carry out the work safely, Llys-y-Frân Country Park and Reservoir will remain closed until the work is completed in summer 2020.

Customers can find out more information about the project by contacting Welsh Water’s Customer Services on: 0800 085 3968 or emailing Llysyfran@dwrcymru.com