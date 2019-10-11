A Hakin man who forged a friend’s signature to gain nearly £13,000 is to be sentenced at crown court.

Darren Dyson, of Gelliswick Road, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

The court heard that Dyson, 36, dishonestly forged a signature intending to make a gain of £12,816 for himself in Milford Haven, between April 13, 2011 and January 6, 2017.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Dyson and a friend took out a joint mortgage to buy a house to renovate, and lived together in the property until animosity arose in 2017.

After Dyson moved out, his former friend offered to buy his share of the property and found money had been taken out of their joint bank account without his knowledge.

Miss Vaughan said: “Both parties needed to sign for any withdrawals and Mr Dyson had been forging his signature. There were seven unauthorised withdrawals, amounting to almost £13,000.

“It was clearly a breach of trust, and a large amount of money. It is clearly a deliberate fraud.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Dyson took the funds from a top-up facility on the mortgage account, and used most of it to fund renovations.

“Mr Dyson accepts he forged the signature to get the money. It was a terrible mistake for him to make.”

Mr Kelleher added no-one had actually lost any money, as the £13,000 was secured on the mortgage, and would be returned to the bank when the property was sold.

“The gain that he has had was to use the money in the interim. Most of which was used on the house.”

The bench heard that Dyson was still paying a share of the mortgage, insurance and television licence at the property.

Mr Kelleher said: “Once the property is sold, everything will be resolved. Mr Dyson’s fault is that he has done this the wrong way. He should never have forged another person’s signature. It was complete madness on his part. It was completely out of character for him.”

Magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were not sufficient and Dyson will appear at Swansea crown court on October 29.

He was released on unconditional bail.