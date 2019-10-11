Cleddau Sound

73 Church Road

Llanstadwell

Offers over £135,000

AN estuary fronted semi-detached house offering stunning panoramic views over and across the Cleddau.

This two double bedroom, semi-detached house in the sought-after historic village of Llanstadwell, is located close to the northern shore of the Cleddau estuary offering uninterrupted and unparalleled views of this stunning waterway.

The property itself has been improved by the current owner, however it offers the opportunity for the new owner to put their stamp on their new home.

It briefly comprises: Side entrance porch, entrance hall, kitchen, living room and to the first floor: two double bedrooms and a shower room.

To the front is a hard landscaped, courtyard style garden with private parking facilities and to the rear a wonderful tiered garden offering fantastic river views, which can be accessed via the ground and first floors.

This delightful property would make an idea first time purchase, investment purchase or as a holiday home enjoying the wonderful views that this property offers to the front.

