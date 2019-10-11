Mr R S Martin

Pembroke

Mr Russell Sylvanus Martin, aged 87, of South Terrace Pembroke, passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest on September 9. Russell was born in Pontygwaith, in the Rhondda, he was the only child born to Nancy Martin.

He came to live in Pembrokeshire in 1937 when the family moved to the area. His working life was to take him to work at the Ordnance in Hobbs Point, Pembroke Dock as well as working at Pembroke Power Station as a pipe fitters mate.

Russell’s interests were football, gardening and his family. His football days took him to play at Pembroke Borough Football Club and then onward to Monkton Swifts AFC where he played into his early 40s and later on managing and he was a keen enthusiast for the club.

His gardening would see him tending to it for hours and he enjoyed spending many happy times making memories with his family.

Russell was a wonderful man who had time for anyone who he would meet and he knew an awful lot of people through football.

Russell had a fairly short illness after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in November 2018.

Bearers were: Ross Peniket (son-in-law), Jack Peniket (grandson), John Goodwin (nephew) and Billy Jones (life-long friend)

Family left to mourn are: wife Diane; step-daughter Claire and son-in-law Ross;stepsons Simon and Haydn; grandsons Jack and Harry, along with cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends too numerous to mention.

A special thanks also goes to Dr Cox of Argyle Street Medical Group, Sharon Jones of Macmillian and Paul Hay of E C Thomas & Son.

The funeral took place on September 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. The service was conducted by Mike Ashbridge, humanist celebrant.

There were family flowers only, with donations if so desired to Macmillian Cancer Care Local branch c/o E C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, of 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA714JS and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH who conducted the funeral arrangements.

Mrs P E Edwards

Milford Haven

Patricia Elizabeth Edwards died at her home in Milford Haven on September 19, aged 77.

A native of Milford Haven, Pat worked as a shop assistant for several years.

Her main interests were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat was the eldest daughter of the late Bertie and Hilda Davies and a much loved mother to Ceri, Debbie and Gareth.

She was sister to Raymond, Gill Keith and the late Bobby and Martin, sister-in-law to the two Shirleys and the late Doreen.

Pat was proud grandmother to Izi and Laura-Beth and great-grandmother to Mia, Olivia-May and Parker, plus a proud aunt to many loved nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Monday, September 30, at Parc Gwyn, Narberth. The Rev Martyn Evans officiated.

Donations in lieu of flowers for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tom Newing and Sons, Milford haven, carried out the funeral arrangements.

Mrs E M Reed

Puncheston

THE death occurred on June 25 of Ellen Mary (Ella) Reed, of Ael y Bryn, Puncheston.

The deceased, who was 89, died at her home after a short illness.

Ella was born on November 27, 1929, at Oak Valley, Llysyfran, the daughter of Sidney and Jenny Rowlands.

On March 28, 1953, she married Llewellyn Reed, and the two farmed for many years at Villa Farm, Puncheston.

It was here their two children, Ellis and Janet were born.

Ella adored her grandchildren, Cariann and Tomos, and she will be sadly missed by all.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 3, at Smyrna Chapel, Puncheston.

The officiating minister was Rev William Owen, and the eulogy was delivered by Rev Richard Davies.

The organist was Ann Lewis and leaflet distributors were Rhiannon Howells and Dylan Lewis.

the service was followed by a private internment at Puncheston Cemetery.

The bearers were Darrel Evans, Delme Harries, Gerwyn Owens, John Howells, Tomi Luke, and Vivian Griffiths.

Family left to mourn are: Ellis (son), Janet and Robert (daughter and son-in-law), Cariann and Tomos (grandchildren), Phil (brother), Lyn (nephew), Denzil, Edna, and Alan (cousins).

There were family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, for Fishguard District Nurses, c/o Paul Jenkins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard.

Mr H Vittle

Fishguard

THE death of Hywel Vittle, of Heol Preseli occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, August 29, having previously been a resident of Parc-y-Llyn nursing home. He was 87.

Hywel was the beloved partner of Bronwen, a brother to David and the late John and late sister Rosina.

He was a loving brother-in-law to Cynthia and Pat, a much-loved uncle of Mandy and Carl and Martyn and Angie, and a dear great-uncle to Katie, Andrew, Samantha, Georgia, Megan, and Charlie.

He will be sadly missed by by his relations, and many friends too numerous to mention.

Hywel was born and educated in Fishguard before spending most of his working life as a train guard with British Rail, operating from Paddington Station.

He married Mary while living in London, then movedto Reading to live.

Mary unfortunately died at the age of 48 from illness.

On retirement he moved back to live in Fishguard in 1994 and enjoyed many happy years with Bronwen, travelling in this country and on the continent on coach trips, etc.

The funeral service took place on Monday, September 9, at the chapel of rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, and was followed by interment in Hermon chapel cemetery.

The service was conducted by Rev Martin Williams BSc, MA, assisted by the Rev John Roberts.

The organist was Mrs Valerie Llewelyn.

The bearers were Martyn Vittle, Karl McKenzie, Gary Rogers, and Adam Evans.

A large gathering of relations, neighbours and friends attended the funeral, showing the wide esteem in which Hywel was held.

There were family flowers only.

Funeral arrangements were carried with care and efficiency by Paul Jenkins and sons, Funeral Directors, Fishguard.

Mrs V Mason

Narberth

Beloved wife of the late Ellis Mason, Valerie passed away peacefully on September 13 at Ridgeway Care Home, Llawhaden, after a short illness. She was 87.

Valerie was born in Cold Blow and was brought up there along with her younger sister, Arfona, who sadly passed away in March 2016.

Valerie lived in Narberth since her marriage to Ellis in March 1951, when they moved into the town.

They had been married for 65 years when Ellis passed away in December 2016, who she missed immensely.

Valerie attended Templeton School, where she passed her 11-plus and then moved to Narberth Grammar School. She left without taking her final exams as she was offered the position of clerk in the office of James Johns Ironmongery, Spring Gardens, where she worked for 23 years.

Ellis started his business Mason Motorcycles, renting zinc garages in Quay Street, Haverfordwest, before purchasing and moving to larger premises in Fountain Row, off Barn Street.

Valerie joined him in 1971 and together they successfully ran the business until they retired in 2001.

Valerie’s main interests were her family, especially her great-great nephews and niece; her friends; watching the Wales rugby team on TV. She liked to watch it alone as she shouted at the TV so much!

She followed Formula One and was an avid listener of Radio Wales every morning, as she had done all of her working life.

Valerie will be greatly missed by her niece Lorraine Davies, nephew and wife Godfrey and Susan Phillips; great nieces and nephew – Terina and husband Phil Thomas, Jodie Davies and partner Stuart Swift, James and wife Linzi Davies, Emily Phillips and Charlotte Phillips; great-great nephews and niece – Jasey Brace, Sonny, Teddy and Penelope Davies, Cobyn Phillips, Caleb and Noah Swift; sisters-in-law and husbands – Bronwen and Alfie Scourfield, Audrey and Peter Thomas; brothers-in-law and wives – Philip and Margaret Mason, Brian and Gwenda Mason and extended family too numerous to mention.

The funeral was conducted by Rev Huw George and took place on Tuesday, September 24, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.

Bearers were Godfrey Phillips, James Davies, Phil Thomas, Stuart Swift, Gareth Mason (nephews), Mike Simon (friend).

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK, c/o Mrs L Davies, Headlands, Middle Walls Lane, Penally, Tenby, SA70 7PG

The funeral was carried out by Funeral Directors, E C Thomas & Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH and 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.