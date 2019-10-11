FOUR Pembrokeshire Extinction Rebellion activists have been arrested during the latest climate change action taking place in London.

Among those taken into custody were sisters Ella Starling from Croesgoch and Jes Southwell of St Davids.

The pair had been locked together on the street for 20 hours in front of the Home Office building on Marsham Street.

They were arrested at 5.30am Wednesday morning and taken to police custody and hospital.

Jes has a heart condition and passed out as she came out of the police van. After 12 hours they were released from Charing Cross Police Station and in good health. They have now returned to the streets.

Jes said: "I can no longer stand by and see our earth and our children's future plunge further and further into into avoidable devastation. Without change from our status quo we face mass starvation, societal collapse and war. This has started already around the globe and we are not immune in our Western comfort, we are all dependent on protecting our climate and eco system."

Ella added: “I am here because the world, our home, is in the midst of a crisis. A crisis that our governments aren't responding to. People are dying, our planet is beginning to burn and radical change is needed now to prevent further catastrophe and crimes against humanity. You may not feel the changes yet but I promise you, they are coming.”

Ella has also been a key organiser of action taking place today (Friday) outside the BBC offices.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the BBC to "meet its crucial moral duty to tell the full truth on the climate and ecological emergency."

A war time style emergency broadcast has been set up outside the BBC in London Friday 11 October 9.00 - 12.00, demanding that the reporting by the national broadcasting corporation is proportionate to the urgency and scale of the climate crisis.

Ella added: "I am a part of this action because I feel so strongly that the BBC, our national broadcasting service is deeply letting the British public down. Their disproportionality on the scale of the climate and ecological emergency is costing lives and the longer they take to inform the public, the more they are complicit in this tragedy."