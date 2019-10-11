Pembrokeshire's brightest and best from across the health and care sector were celebrated last night, at the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards 2019.
The awards are an opportunity to shine a light on the incredible talent and dedication of people in the healthcare sector and the work, care, innovation and services they offer across Pembrokeshire.
Steve Adams, the editor at the Western Telegraph praised the tireless efforts of the nominees to help those in need.
The guest speaker for the evening, Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew, spoke about how one person can make all the difference.
“I swam two lengths - big deal - the challenges you’re against are much greater.”
Mr Goodhew added: “I wish you all could win gold medals because you all deserve it.”
The awards were presented by Rob Stokes.
The winners were:
Together We Achieve: SNAP Pembrokeshire
Mental Health and Wellbeing Award: Get the Boys a Lift
Best Innovation Award: The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Pharmacy of the Year: Well Pharmacy, St Davids
Nurse of the Year: Hemali Hughes of Withybush General Hospital
Doctor of the Year: Carlos Aguirre, Withybush Hospital
Early Years Award: PACU, Withybush Hospital
Care Home of the Year: East Park Care Centre
GP Practice of the Year: Solva Surgery
The West Wales Unsung Hero of the Year: Michaela Jenkins
Volunteer of the Year: Pat Evans
Support Staff of the Year: The Hospital Facilities Team at Withybush Hospital
Paramedic of the Year: Rob Jeffery of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust
Outstanding Achievement: Wynne Evans
Picking up his award Mr Evans said: “We have some of the best doctors, nurses and health care professionals in the UK. To every one of you, thank you.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment