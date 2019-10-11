Pembrokeshire's brightest and best from across the health and care sector were celebrated last night, at the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards 2019.

The awards are an opportunity to shine a light on the incredible talent and dedication of people in the healthcare sector and the work, care, innovation and services they offer across Pembrokeshire.

Steve Adams, the editor at the Western Telegraph praised the tireless efforts of the nominees to help those in need.

The guest speaker for the evening, Olympic gold medallist Duncan Goodhew, spoke about how one person can make all the difference.

“I swam two lengths - big deal - the challenges you’re against are much greater.”

Mr Goodhew added: “I wish you all could win gold medals because you all deserve it.”

The awards were presented by Rob Stokes.

The winners were:

Together We Achieve: SNAP Pembrokeshire

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award: Get the Boys a Lift

Best Innovation Award: The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Pharmacy of the Year: Well Pharmacy, St Davids

Nurse of the Year: Hemali Hughes of Withybush General Hospital

Doctor of the Year: Carlos Aguirre, Withybush Hospital

Early Years Award: PACU, Withybush Hospital

Care Home of the Year: East Park Care Centre

GP Practice of the Year: Solva Surgery

The West Wales Unsung Hero of the Year: Michaela Jenkins

Volunteer of the Year: Pat Evans

Support Staff of the Year: The Hospital Facilities Team at Withybush Hospital

Paramedic of the Year: Rob Jeffery of the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Outstanding Achievement: Wynne Evans

Picking up his award Mr Evans said: “We have some of the best doctors, nurses and health care professionals in the UK. To every one of you, thank you.”