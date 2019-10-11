Dyfed-Powys Police is warning of scam phone calls from fraudsters pretending to be from HMRC.

A spate of reports have been made this week from people living in Milford Haven in particular.

Temporary Sergeant for Milford Haven, Haydon Mathias, said: “The caller will say they are a HMRC agent and will tell the victim they have unpaid debt, often in the thousands of pounds. The caller will request a sum of money be transferred to an account to settle the debt to HMRC.

“They will threaten to issue an arrest warrant and send police within the hour if money is not transferred. This is very distressing and understandably causes panic.

“These sophisticated scammers will often target the elderly and most vulnerable people in our communities. Please be vigilant to these scams and take necessary steps to safeguard family and friends who might be at risk.

“HMRC would never target people in this way and would certainly never ask for money or bank details over the phone.

“Please be vigilant, do not part with any money or personal information. Remember - It is ok not to speak with cold callers - just put the phone down. If you are concerned please contact police.”

Officers have offered tips to avoid falling victim to this type of fraud:

• Telephone numbers and text messages can easily be spoofed. You should never trust the number you see on your telephones display.

• If you receive a suspicious cold call, end it immediately

• Do not enter into conversation with them, provide them with any personal details or send them any money.

For further advice and information on how to avoid being scammed visit actionfraud.police.uk