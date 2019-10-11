A Pembrokeshire man who dealt in cannabis learned today it would cost him more than £10,000.

Oliver Skeate, aged 29, of St Davids appeared at Swansea crown court today (Friday) for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, said it had been agreed with Skeate's defence team that he had made £10,860 from dealing in cannabis.

Skeate, of Nun Street, was told that was the amount that would be confiscated.

Judge Keith Thomas warned Skeate that if money was no forfeited then he would serve two years in jail.

Mr Jones said the police already had the £10,860 within their control and it was only necessary for Skeate to sign the necessary documents.