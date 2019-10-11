Glyder House

Manorbier

Guide price £600,000

Glyder House is a substantial detached period property within the centre of the ever popular village of Manorbier, just a short drive from the seaside resort towns of Tenby and Saundersfoot.

This lovely property is spacious and versatile. It was built circa 1903 and has many pleasant character features. It has various commercial potential including use as a guest house.

In addition there is a garage/workshop with parking situated nearby behind the village play area and accessed via a lane.

The property itself is spacious and would suite a variety of uses and briefly comprises: Entrance porch, entrance hall, sitting room with bay window, lounge, 25ft 10in living/dining room, 18ft 10in kitchen/breakfast room, utility/store room, cloakroom/WC, a spacious cellar, and over the first and second floors six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a further cloakroom/WC.

To the outside an attractive railed forecourt with shrubs. And to the rear a secluded walled garden incorporating a lawn, a timber sun deck, mature trees and well stocked flower/shrub borders and beds. Side gate to path providing access to village road.

