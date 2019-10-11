Stocking up on Class B drugs at Christmas proved costly for a Trecwn man.

Brendan James Fredrick Hughes, of Barham Road, Trecwn, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 8.

The court heard that he was found in possession of 71.56 grams of cannabis resin at his home on December 29.

Jonathan Webb, defending, told the court Hughes, 26, purchased a large bar of cannabis at Christmas time to smoke during the festive period.

“He was quite candid about this.”

Magistrates fined Hughes £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.