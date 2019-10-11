90a St Davids Road

Letterston

Price guide £279,500

This deceptively spacious, end-of-terrace (of three), two-storey family home stands in a convenient location in this popular village and is ideally suited for family or retirement purposes.

Originally a mid-century barn conversion, the well-appointed, two/three reception, four/five bedroom and two bath/shower room accommodation is in excellent decorative order throughout.

It has features that include deep window sills, quarry tiled floors, open fireplace etc. The property also benefits from oil-fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and loft insulation.

It stands in good sized gardens and grounds which are laid mainly to lawns together with flowering shrubs and flower beds as well as having a large garage and ample off road vehicle parking and turning space.

The ground floor inner hall, shower room, garden room and bedroom 1 have potential to be a self-contained annexe which would be suitable for an elderly dependant, teenager or the like or even for letting purposes (subject to any necessary consents).

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com