Assaulting a police officer in Tenby cost a woman nearly £500.

Hannah Rebecca Slaymaker, of Llys Nant Fer, Gwaun Cae Gurwen, Ammanford, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

Slaymaker, 22, assaulted a police constable by beating her in Tenby on September 22.

The court heard that she had shown remorse for her behaviour and had written a letter of apology to the officer following the incident.

Magistrates fined Slaymaker £180 and ordered her to pay £200 compensation.

She will also pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.