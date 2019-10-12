NEARLY 90 years separated the generations when two classes from Ysgol Waldo Williams in Haverfordwest met up with a Second World War veteran.

The children – aged six and seven – visited Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre as part of their studies into World War II and there met former Royal Marine Commando Ted Owens who landed on the Normandy Beaches on D-Day, June 6th 1944.

Ninty-five-year-old Ted, who recently starred in an ITV series tracing his return to Normandy and other battlefields, spoke at length to groups of pupils and shared his wartime memories.

The children also took part in activities led by volunteers Sue and Graham Clarkson and Dave Neville and braved the rain to visit Wales’ only military cemetery – at Llanion – and the former barracks area. Their guide was another volunteer, John Evans.

With the pupils were teacher Tom Cannon and Assistant Headteacher Gordon Gibbens, himself a former Royal Marines Commando.

Said Gordon: “It was an incredible honour to meet Ted and an exceptionally humbling experience to listen to his story of D-Day as one of the founding members of the Commando Forces and a true local hero. The children have been incredibly inspired by Mr Owens and his stories and I certainly hope that they continue to reflect on what a unique experience Ted offered when describing his wartime experiences. On behalf of Waldo Williams Primary School, I would like to thank Mr Owens and the Heritage Centre team for making this very special experience become a reality for our children.”