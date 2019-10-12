Deben Rise

Cox Hill

Narberth

£269,000

Deben Rise is a detached, three-bedroom property set on a corner plot that has been lovingly modernised and renovated.

It briefly comprises, sitting room, dining room, newly fitted kitchen and bathroom plus three good-sized bedrooms, conservatory and garage with workshop.

There is ample off road parking plus a pretty, secluded, well-established garden with access from the main road.

The property is fully double glazed and has the benefit of a new boiler and mains gas-fired central heating.

Presented in excellent decorative order this would be an ideal retirement or investment property.

J J Morris – Narberth office

01834 860260

jjmorris.com