Deben Rise
Cox Hill
£269,000
Deben Rise is a detached, three-bedroom property set on a corner plot that has been lovingly modernised and renovated.
It briefly comprises, sitting room, dining room, newly fitted kitchen and bathroom plus three good-sized bedrooms, conservatory and garage with workshop.
There is ample off road parking plus a pretty, secluded, well-established garden with access from the main road.
The property is fully double glazed and has the benefit of a new boiler and mains gas-fired central heating.
Presented in excellent decorative order this would be an ideal retirement or investment property.
J J Morris – Narberth office
01834 860260
jjmorris.com