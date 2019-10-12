STEPHEN Crabb MP believes that if we cannot get a deal to leave the European Union by October 31 then we should leave without a deal (Western Telegraph letters).

This is incredibly irresponsible because leaving without a deal will cause great damage to the livelihoods of many people in Pembrokeshire and West Wales. It will lead to tariffs on British exports, which for lamb could be as high as 40 per cent.

At the same time, we could be flooded with cheap imports from outside the EU which will drive many farmers out of business.

A no-deal will devalue the pound and put up prices, piling even more pressure on our public services. Rising prices and workforce costs could close many care homes and will hit those on the lowest incomes the hardest.

The Government's document, Operation Yellowhammer, refers to the risk of no deal to our oil refineries due to the government policy of ending tariffs on oil imports (to stop petrol price rises) combined with the introduction of tariffs on oil exports. This could close two of Britain's six refineries.

Valero has committed to its Pembrokeshire refinery but has warned of the risk to future investment. We do not know whether the Prime Minister will reach a Brexit deal before October 31.

However, no responsible government should risk our country’s finances.

Mr Crabb must urge the Prime Minister to comply with the Benn Act and, in the event of a no-deal, seek a further extension.

We should then organise a People’s Vote (referendum) on the terms for leaving giving us the option to remain.

The best deal is to remain within the EU and continue to work with our European colleagues for peace and prosperity and to tackle the immense environmental challenges we face.

ALISTAIR CAMERON,

Pembrokeshire for Europe