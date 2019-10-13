JUST a friendly reminder, as the darker evenings and autumn weather set in, that Radio Caroline North teams up with Manx Radio over the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Bring a bit of sunshine back by tuning in to radio presenting and music from the 1960s,70s and 80s.

Broadcasting on 1368khz AM MW, Manx Radio 'lend' their transmitter to Radio Caroline North for the week end beginning at 10.30 on Saturday morning until 9pm on Sunday evening .

The programmes can also be heard via the Radio Caroline and Manx Radio websites as well as Radio Caroline's dedicated MW frequency of 648 khz.

These enjoyable monthly week end link-ups with Manx Radio show how radio presenting should be in the UK.

Happy listening. Mention it to your friends!

KEVIN DAVIES,

Simpson Cross