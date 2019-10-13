A SAFETY roadshow aimed at reducing fatalities in the commercial fishing industry is being held at Milford Haven on Friday, October 18.

Commercial fishing has a fatality rate that’s six times higher than the most dangerous land-based industries. It's why the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) is on tour around the UK.

The free Milford roadshow takes place, from 10am-1pm, at F Shed Food Grade Unit 1, The Docks.

With a new code of practice for small fishing vessels in development, the MCA roadshow programme is designed to help bring commercial fishermen up to date with existing legislation and have the opportunity to comment on the new proposals.

It’s a chance for commercial fishermen to meet the MCA teams and find out how they can avoid adding to the statistic of 46 deaths on small fishing vessels (less than 15 metres) in the last decade.

Cardiff-based Suzanne Chesson, one of the national team of Maritime & Coastguard Agency surveyors who inspect shipping and fishing vessel safety said: “These proposed regulations will bring big changes and safety improvements. The roadshow and consultation is to engage with the fishing community and get their feedback, to make sure the regulations will be realistic, achievable, and practical to implement.

“The fishing community in Mid and South Wales is mostly an under 15m fleet, and that’s precisely the type of vessel at the heart of these planned safety improvements. Therefore, it is important that everyone involved gets the chance to share information and offer their experience and practical knowledge to make the regulations work for them.”

The new Code of Practice for Small Fishing Vessels in development proposes new requirements for vessels in construction, watertight and weather-tight integrity, stability, machinery, electrical installations, crew protection, man overboard recovery, and in and out of water inspections.