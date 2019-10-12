TWO Haverfordwest youngsters were given a standing ovation in emotional scenes at Wednesday’s Welsh Ambulance Service Trust staff awards.

While the fourth annual glittering awards at Cardiff City Hall celebrated the much-deserved contributions of long-serving staff, it also honoured young Eyvie Griffiths and Niall Folland.

At the October 9 ceremony, hosted by much-loved Welsh tenor Wynne Evans, Eyvie and Niall were presented with the Public Recognition Award for saving the life of dad and stepdad Steve Griffiths, after he had a cardiac arrest while at the family home.

Steve, Dyfed-Powys Police traffic officer, was sat on the sofa at home in Castle High on March 19, with eight-year-old Eyvie, when he collapsed on the floor.

Eyvie rushed upstairs to find Niall, 15, who was in his room, and came downstairs to find his stepdad on the floor of the living room.

He told his younger sister to go out of the room and wait in the bathroom, then dialled 999.

“It still feels surreal but I had to do what I had to do,” said Niall.

“They tell you the position on the chest where to do it, both hands on top of each other and leave a two-second gap.”

Steve was taken to Withybush, and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit in Morriston Hospital, where he stayed until April 4.

Speaking after the October 9 ceremony, Steve said: “It was a very emotional evening. I would like to say that I am so grateful for Eyvie having the presence of mind in recognising that something was wrong when I had my cardiac arrest, as she rushed upstairs to get Niall, who equally reacted and called 999 before being instructed to carry out CPR.

“Both their actions undoubtedly saved my life, along with the quick response of the Welsh Ambulance Service, all of which I’m eternally grateful for.

“As for the WAST awards, both the children had a fantastic time with both myself and my wife, Khadine, extremely proud and were left speechless by the standing ovation they received.

“We, as a family, would like to pass our thanks onto the Welsh Ambulance Service for inviting us to spend the evening with them in Cardiff, plus an extended thank you to everyone that voted for Eyvie and Niall, for an evening they will never forget.

Close to 200 nominations were received for this year’s category awards, and 11,000 votes were cast on finalists, with Rory Robinson gaining the chief executive’s award.

Every year, Rory enables over 1,400 children to learn life-saving skills through the Pembrokeshire Crucial Crew initiative.

Welsh Ambulance Service chairman Martin Woodford said: “These awards must be among the best ever so far.

“The level of emotion was certainly at its highest and it really was a special moment to see all these outstanding people receiving the recognition they deserve.”