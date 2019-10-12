A FEMALE was taken to Withybush hospital this afternoon after emergency services, including the Wales Air Ambulance, attended an incident in Neyland’s Coram Drive this afternoon, October 12.

Three police vehicles, and ambulance crew members attended.

An eyewitness said: “The Air Ambulance has landed in a field alongside Wood Lane/ Honeyborough Grove.

“People were moved out of the field while walking dogs, so the Air Ambulance could land.”

The Air Ambulance left at 5.41pm, while police remained in the area for some time.

A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust spokesman said the female patient was taken to Withybush by road ambulance at 5.53pm.