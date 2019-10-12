A life-long dream of becoming a vet was dashed when a suspected drink-driver failed to take a breath test.

Marian Ancuta, told the court he was currently of no fixed abode, but care of Beaconsfield Road, London, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen while suspected of an offence.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police found a damaged Skoda in the middle of the road at Castle Square, Haverfordwest, at 4.30am on September 22.

Ancuta, 30, who was sitting on a bench nearby, accepted he was the driver.

He told officers he had two beers before crashing the car, adding: “It was my vehicle, I was looking at a girl.”

Miss Vaughan said: “His speech was slurred and he was smelling of alcohol. He stumbled, and had to be assisted in order not to fall over.”

One reading taken at the police station was 102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg. However, Ancuta failed to provide a second evidential reading.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He tried his best to provide a sample, but was simply unable to do so. He had no excuse for driving that night, it’s had drastic consequences for him.”

The bench heard that Ancuta, who was previously of clean character, had recently qualified as a vet, but had been immediately fired from a Pembrokeshire veterinary practice as a result of the incident.

Mr Kelleher said he was unable to find work as a vet without a driving licence, and was now trying to find whatever employment he could in London.

“He is absolutely mortified about it. Being a vet is not just a job, it’s a vocation. All his life he has wanted to be a vet and he has ruined it because of one stupid decision.”

Magistrates banned Ancuta from driving for 29 months and sentenced him to 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.