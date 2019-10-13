A Haverfordwest woman has been jailed after she spat at her neighbour and damaged a car during a parking dispute.

Louise Wiltshire, off Fleming Crescent, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 8.

Wiltshire, 55, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault, and causing £500 of criminal damage to a Renault Megane.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Wiltshire’s neighbour was subjected to abuse after parking his car in the only available space near his home on September 19.

Wiltshire swore, called him names and threatened to smash his car up if he did not move it. She pulled at his wing mirror as he returned to the vehicle, blocked him from moving it and stated she would get a hammer to damage it.

The man moved his car, only for his girlfriend to return with two small children and park in the same space soon afterwards.

Wiltshire tried to get one of the children to go to her, shouting: “Come to me little boy.”

She then spat at the woman as she tried to move away, and twisted and pulled her wing mirror.

Wiltshire told police she had been drinking wine and took issue with the way her neighbours had parked.

The court heard she had previous convictions for similar offences.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was clearly outrageous behaviour and Miss Wiltshire accepts that. She is absolutely mortified about her behaviour. She has no memory of it. Quite clearly she had drunk too much.”

He added: “Miss Wiltshire is incredibly sorry about what happened.”

Magistrates sentenced Wiltshire to 20 weeks in prison and ordered her to pay £500 compensation for the car damage and £100 to the woman she spat at.

She will also pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.