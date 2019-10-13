A struggling painter and decorator turned to Class A drugs during a ‘bad patch’ a court has heard.

Andrew David Broadhurst, currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to heroin possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

The court heard Broadhurst, 54, was found in possession of 0.611 grams of diamorphine after he was searched by police in Grove Way, Pembroke, on January 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the drug had an estimated street value of £61, adding that Broadhurst had made full admissions when interviewed.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Broadhurst was homeless and going through a ‘bad patch’ at the time of the offence.

“He was struggling to find work. He was hanging around with the wrong people and succumbed to the temptation of drugs.

“He is still unfortunately homeless, but is industrious and is trying his best to get some work.”

Mr Webb added that Broadhurst did not claim benefits due to a ‘pride issue’, and the fully qualified painter and decorator had now found accommodation and was keen to return to work.

“He was in a bad place back at the start of the year, but he has turned that bit of his life around.”

Magistrates fined Broadhurst £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the drug and paraphernalia.

The chairman of the bench said: “I hope that this is a turning point for you and you can look forward to a brighter future.”