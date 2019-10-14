Drinking two pints cost a tractor driver £237 and put his job at risk.

Martin Griffiths, of Mathry Hill, Mathry, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police spotted Griffiths’ Nissan Navara on the B4330 at Hayscastle, after receiving information about a suspected drink-driver on September 17.

He was found to have 40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Griffiths, 54, drank two pints before getting behind the wheel.

“He thought he was going to be under the limit.”

Mr Kelleher added that Griffiths would find it difficult to continue with his job as a tractor driver after losing his licence, as the farm where he worked was bisected by a main road.

“He does not know what the future holds for him.”

Magistrates banned Griffiths from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.