A PART time doorman who "got involved" even though he was off duty has been made the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

Adrian James Davies, aged 29, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Dyfed Thomas, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how Henry David Foster had been out in Haverfordwest with a group of friends - some in fancy dress - on Boxing Day last year.

They went to the Castle pub but after a short while Mr Foster and a friend were asked to leave.

As door staff saw them out Davies suddenly stepped in and punched Mr Foster and his friend to the ground.

Mr Foster went home but the following day he could not open his mouth properly and was "spitting blood."

On January 2 he went to Morriston hospital, Swansea, where X-rays revealed a broken jaw.

Mr Thomas said he was operated on but had been told he might require more surgery.

Davies, of Victoria Road, Pembroke Dock, was arrested and at first told police he had been afraid that "something was about to kick off."

But on being shown CCTV coverage of the assaults he agreed he had been in the wrong.

Mr Thomas said Mr Foster's friend had been uninjured and had not made a complaint.

Judge Paul Thomas told Davies: "It was none of your business. You were not working the door that night.

"You played the hard man and delivered a hard blow and in the past you have shown yourself to be a bully."

Davies, who works on tugs, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was also ordered to pay Mr Foster £2,000 in compensation.

Judge Thomas warned him, "You have escaped an immediate sentence of prison by the skin of your teeth. You need to control your temper. The next episode of violence will mean prison."