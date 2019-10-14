A SEA of pink, accompanied by a jogging unicorn, streamed through the streets of Cardiff during the half marathon, as 34 Belle's Story runners raised money for Ty Hafan.

Belle Curran's parents Stella and John, as well as family friends and supporters, laced up their running shoes and raised nearly £9,000 for two of the Belle's story charities that provided invaluable support for Belle and her family, as well as hundreds of other like them.

"This was always going to be a difficult weekend," said Stella. "But John and I continue to be amazed and humbled by the support we've been given both through sponsorship for Ty Hafan and emotionally through all the wonderful messages we have received.

"It was an amazing achievement. Cardiff was buzzing as always, but it was heart-breaking not having Belle at the finish line.

"John and I were just so lucky to have had so many wonderful friends there with us every step of the way."

The runners raised £7,832 for Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and £1,000 for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, two of the five charities supported by Belle's Story.

The charity was set up by Belle and her family to raise awareness about organ donation and support organisations that help children dealing with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Belle suffered from interstitial lung disease and was on the transplant list for a double lung transplant. She died in April this year, at the age of ten, before a suitable donor could be found. Her family and friends have continued the charity in her memory.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and encouragement we have received from everyone who has supported Belle's Story," said charity chair, Mandy Stirling.

"Belle was in our hearts every step of the way as we remembered the fabulous times she spent at Ty Hafan, which was one of the charities she chose to raise funds for."

Family friend Sophie Palmer, who ran the whole course dressed as Skylar the unicorn, added:

"The crowd was immense and although I nearly blew away crossing the barrage into Cardiff Bay, we still managed to cross the finish line with smiles on our faces, Belle in our hearts and a huge sense of achievement having raised so much money for Ty Hafan."

For more on the charity see the Belle's Story Facebook page.