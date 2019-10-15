A NEYLAND software company is 'battling the big players' after being nominated for two national awards in the same month, as it prepares to go head-to-head with global giants.

Merit Software is the UK’s market-leader for temporary recruitment and umbrella company payroll software, developed in-house.

Having recently celebrated its 22nd birthday, the company now employs nearly 50 members of staff, and over two million workers are paid through its software every single week.

The company’s high-quality products and service has been recognised recently with two prestigious award nominations.

The first nomination is in the Best Accounting or Payroll Software category at the Contracting Awards, which is being held in London on November 6.

Last week, the company was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Payroll and HR Software Product Award at the Reward Strategy Awards, which is held on December 5 at the Hilton London Bankside.

With global companies such as Freeagent and XERO also up for the awards a win is by no means a guarantee, but Merit Software sees being nominated alongside such big players as a victory in itself.

Sam Radion, sales director, said: “It is great to be recognised with these award nominations following our hard work this year.

“I was particularly pleased to see Merit listed alongside companies such as Freeagent and XERO, many times our size with global presences.

“To have reached the finals of this award shows that we really are leading the way in the UK when it comes to solutions for the umbrella and recruitment market.”