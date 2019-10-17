THE valuable work of the Paul Sartori hospice at home charity was highlighted at a recent special event at the Senedd.

Helen Mary Jones AM, Plaid Cymru’s Shadow Health and Social Services Minister, who hosted the event to promote the good work that hospices do in Wales, said: “I’m happy to highlight the good work done by hospices during Hospice Care Week in the Senedd. I was particularly pleased to welcome Pembrokeshire-based charity Paul Sartori Foundation to the Senedd.

“The theme this year is ‘This is what it takes’ to celebrate the valuable work of hospices in Wales. Last year charitable hospices provided help, support and care to over 11,400 adults in Wales. There is also the difference they make not only for people with life-limiting conditions but also their carers and families every year.

“I would also like to celebrate the work of the 3,500 volunteers for their local hospices in Wales in 2018.”

There were eight stalls at the event: City Hospice, Cruse Cymru Bereavement Support, Paul Sartori Foundation, Ty Hafan, Marie Curie, Skanda Vale, Hospice of the Valleys and Hope House/Ty Gobaith.