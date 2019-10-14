THE fact no money has been received from Welsh Government six months after the removal of the Cleddau Bridge tolls is “astounding” a former council leader has said.

The cabinet member overseeing the removal of the tolls Cllr Paul Miller told full council on October 10 that he was “absolutely confident the agreement is water tight and the money will come.”

He was responding to Cllr Jamie Adams’ request for a full update of money received, which he calculated should amount to £2.5 – £3million including redundancy and booth removal costs.

“Is six months waiting a successful resolution to the process? It’s an astounding level of risk,” said Cllr Adams.

Cllr Miller said it was absolutely a success with hundreds of pounds back in the user of the bridge’s pockets who were “subject to effectively a tax on people living in and around the haven.”

He added that the bridge had been “used as a cash cow for decades.”