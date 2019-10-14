A drink-driver was spotted staggering towards his vehicle, a court has heard.

Dale Evans, of James Street, Maerdy, Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taff, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Evans, 26, was seen staggering towards his Peugeot Partner van in Tenby before driving it away at 9pm on September 21.

Police found the van attempting to reverse into a parking bay, but continuing to roll forwards, in Narberth Road, Tenby.

Miss Vaughan said: “As the defendant got out of the van he stumbled. He was caught by PC Harries, and taken to the police station.”

Evans was found to have 93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Evans was required to drive all over the country for his work as a pipe-layer.

“His future is uncertain. He can’t do the job he used to do.

“He is extremely remorseful about what happened. It will affect him, and more importantly his family.”

Magistrates disqualified Evans for 23 months and fined him £200. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.