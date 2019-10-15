An Angle man, who drank in his car following a collision, has been banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug-driving.

Marcus Arron Llewellyn, of Mirehouse Place, Angle, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 9.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit and driving while over the controlled drug limit.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police spotted Llewellyn, 24, sitting in the passenger seat of a damaged white Vauxhall Astra on Norgans Hill, Pembroke, just before 1am on August 18.

“The vehicle had a damaged front side having hit a hedge. The defendant was alone in the vehicle."

He was found to have 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to the police station, the legal driving limit is 35mg.

Llewellyn told police he had a tyre blow-out while driving, and then drank alcohol while sitting in the car.

Mr Davies added that Llewellyn was stopped by police while driving the same vehicle on the A477 on Jordanston on May 31.

“It was a stop-check by police. As they spoke to the driver they could smell cannabis. A road-side drug swipe was positive.”

A blood sample revealed Llewellyn was over the controlled drug limit when arrested and taken to the police station.

Mark Layton, defending, said Llewellyn accepted he was to be banned for three years as he had a previous drink-drive conviction in 2017.

“He uses cannabis to deal with some anxiety issues. Clearly he needs to speak to his GP about more legal ways to deal with his issues.”

Magistrates disqualified Llewellyn from driving for three years and ordered him to pay £400 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Ten penalty points were added to his licence.