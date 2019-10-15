TICKETS are still available for a charity concert this weekend where Britain’s Got Talent star Paul Potts will be joined by Pembrokeshire artistes - ladies choir Bella Voce and saxophonist Talfan Jenkins.

The Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland is organising the event this Saturday (October 19) at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, Rotary’s End Polio Now appeal, Treat Trust Wales Rehabilitation Centre at Morriston Hospital and other Rotary charities supported by the club.

The concert’s main sponsors are Rob and Mandy Scourfield and teams of the Carew Inn and Tudor Lodge, Jameston and Mark White and colleagues of Ocky White Travel, Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, along with Folly Farm

Adventure Park and Zoo, who are providing the magnificent venue for the evening.

A few tickets remain for the concert and they can be bought online at www.nwrotary.co.uk; from Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for collection on the door, or from Dales Music, Tenby; Ocky White Travel, Haverfordwest and Rock ‘n’ Rolla, Narberth.

Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door, where card payments can be made.

Thanks are also due to accommodation sponsor for Paul Potts, The Plas Hyfryd Hotel, and piano sponsor Lloyd’s Jewellers, Pembroke Dock together with programme advertisers Andrew Rees Butchers, Calon Wen Organic Dairy Produce, W & M J Rossiter & Sons, G D Harries, Celia Vlismas Opticians, Powells Cottage Holidays, Roger Casey Associates and Castell Howell Foods.