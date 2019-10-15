MORE than £1.5 million is being spent to improve power supplies at a substation on the edge of Haverfordwest.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) is upgrading the facility, and replacing two transformers and associated switchgear and in addition constructing a new brick building at the Merlin's Bridge substation.

The existing 1950s brick-built substation, which serves around 7,000 customers, was suffering from subsidence.

That, coupled with the switchgear inside almost at the end of its natural life, prompted the decision to demolish the building and replace it with a completely new one.

In the interim, a temporary containerised type of substation will be installed on-site, and the old transformers and switchgear will be replaced.

The work is being undertaken by Projects Engineer Jonathan Loring who is overseeing a team of WPD fitters.

Jonathan said: “Work has begun on the diversion of the 33kV and 11kV transformers to enable the new temporary containerised style substation to be installed. This will assist us in transferring supplies without too much interruption.

“All the electrical equipment inside must be removed before the demolition of the old building takes place.

“We’ve also placed ducting under the river that runs alongside the site and eventually our cables will be transferred into the ducting. The next step will be to remove the old existing cable bridge structure completely.”

The project is due to be completed by the end of September 2020, and, so far, is well on track to be completed on time and on budget. The new substation will provide network security and resilience for the foreseeable future.