A YOUNG Milford Haven squash coach has been rewarded for her dedication at the recent Squash Wales annual awards in Cardiff.

Over 200 people attended the presentation evening, and Emily Gray, who plays, trains and coaches at Milford’s Meads Squash Club, won Young Coach of the Year.

Emily has been at the club four years and after expressing an interest in helping younger players develop, completed her leaders award and has now achieved her Level 1 coaching certificate. She is also a qualified referee and first-aider.

Since qualifying, she has voluntarily coached junior members at the club and helps out on school sessions and development tournaments. She also takes additional learning needs children for lunchtime mini squash sessions in school.

Meads head coach Pete Crook said: “I rely on other coaches to plan and run sessions and Emily has never let me down.

“I always receive positive feedback from the junior players and parents about her approach, content of sessions, and her enthusiasm in keeping it fun.”

Pembrokeshire players to get representational caps on the night were Rachel Stevenson, Chris Barker, James Walters and Nick Dyer.