MILFORD Haven’s Torch Theatre was three Welsh landmarks recently lit up to celebrate World Cerebral Palsy Day and Bobath Wales’ Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.

October is the charity’s Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month (CPAM) and to launch its pan-Wales awareness campaign, City Hall in Cardiff was lit up on October 1.

October 6’s World Cerebral Palsy Day saw the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff and the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven put on a show of their own and lit up green, which is the international colour for Cerebral Palsy awareness.

Emily Anthony, marketing and communications officer at Bobath Wales said: “CPAM is a brilliant way to raise awareness of cerebral palsy and the work we do here at Bobath Wales to make a positive difference to children across Wales.

“As a pan-Wales charity, it is great to see these three buildings supporting our campaign and helping us raise awareness.”

Cerebral palsy is the most common physical disability in children and affects an estimated 1,800 children in Wales. Every year around 70 babies will be born in Wales who will have cerebral palsy.

There is no cure for cerebral palsy, but welsh charity Bobath Wales works to improve the quality of life of children across Wales who have cerebral palsy by providing them with specialist Bobath therapy.

See bobathwales.org