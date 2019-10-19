WALES Air Ambulance is appealing for volunteers in Pembrokeshire to help raise vital funds.

The charity is actively looking for people willing to spare a few hours to help fundraise by volunteering across the county.

Wales Air Ambulance's Pembrokeshire community coordinator Katie Macro said:

"Our volunteers are important in helping us not only raise money but also raise awareness. Volunteering for Wales Air Ambulance offers a great deal of opportunities from meeting new people to helping develop new skills. You can make a real difference across the county."

"There are many different tasks volunteers undertake from attending county shows and local events to organising bucket collections and attending cheque presentations. Our volunteers really are the lifeblood of everything that we do and without them we would not be able to continue to save lives across Pembrokeshire."

Each year Wales Air Ambulance attends on average 2,500 missions across Wales. The charity relies solely on support from the Welsh public to help raise the £6.5 million required to continue operating the service.

In the last year alone the Hywel Dda Health Board area has been the second busiest region for the helicopter charity across the whole of Wales.

People inspired to fundraise, or willing to share some spare time across Pembrokeshire are encouraged to contact Katie directly by emailing: katiemacro@walesairambulance.com or by calling 07817 961 207.

Further information about the charity and becoming a volunteer can be found at www.walesairambulance.com.