YOUNG people from Fishguard's POINT centre recently stretched themselves and their legs by taking on a coast path walking challenge.

The challenge was set by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority ranger, Richard Vaughan.

POINT members were tasked with completing a 22-mile sponsored walk along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path – one mile for each year Richard has worked for the authority.

The group of 17 young people actually walked 27 miles over three days, raising more than £300 for POINT and Get the Boys a Lift.

Richard said: "I was so pleased to see 17 young people take part in the Get the POINT Across challenge, some of them giving up three days of their summer holidays to boot.

"The POINT team certainly went the extra mile and more, walking from Poppit Sands back to the youth centre in Fishguard, which is a total of 27 miles.

"I've worked with POINT for around 15 years and have seen how the centre encourages young people to play a positive role in their community. It was great to help them raise some money to continue this work, while they also discovered parts of the national park for the first time."

POINT was set up to provide young people aged 11-25 gain self-esteem, skills and self-confidence.

The drop-in centre provides a safe and welcoming place six days a week with a range of activities, community projects, workshops and trips.

Many have a particular emphasis on the environment such as the John Muir Award and beach cleans.

All the proceeds raised during the walk will go to POINT and Get the Boys a Lift, a not for profit community interest company (CIC) working to better improve mental health within the community.

You can see a video of the Get the POINT Across challenge on the POINT Youth Centre's YouTube channel.