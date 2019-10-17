TAKING a festive dip in the sea and helping to raise global awareness are two missions which can be accomplished in minutes this Christmas.

That’s because the legendary Tenby Boxing Day Swim has chosen Climate Change for its fancy dress theme.

Now in its 49th year, the swim, which splashes out from the resort’s North Beach, attracts hundreds of barmy bathers and thousands of spectators.

Fancy dress is a big part of the swim, with a prize-giving parade of crazy costumes ahead of the 11.30pm dip.

Said swim chairman Chris Osborne: “Our seaside environment, which we proudly treasure, is under threat so it seems absolutely right that we support efforts to raise awareness of climate change and its impact.

“We hope our swimmers’ imaginative fancy dress will help in this cause.”

Last year’s event proved a record-breaker, with more than 700 swimmers taking part, to the delight of event organisers, the Tenby Sea Swimming Association (TSSA).

Over £8,300 was raised for various charities and good causes.

Charities who would like to be considered for a donation from TSSA following the 2019 swim are invited to apply via info@tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk by October 31.

Swimmers can collect for their own good causes or TSSA charities, and sponsor forms can be downloaded from the swim’s new website, www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk