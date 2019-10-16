A pair of crocodiles have been snapped up to join the Folly Farm family.

The West African Dwarf duo will take their place in a new enclosure in the attraction's Tropical Trails exhibit next February.

The crocs, both 29 years old, are 'dwarf' in name only, as both are over five foot long.

The fascinating reptiles are classified as vulnerable due to being hunted for their meat and having their habitats destroyed.

The female of the pair was caught in the wild as part of the illegal pet trade, and seized by customs and her male companion was captive-bred at Barcelona Zoo.

Folly Farm is re-homing them from Drayton Manor Park, their home for a number of years, as it is currently redeveloping its crocodile enclosures.

The crocs will join sloths, bats and snakes in the Tropical Trails enclosure.

Said Folly Farm's zoo curator, Tim Morphew: “Tropical Trails seeks to highlight the issues of habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade, so these new additions will be a flagship species for the conservation messages we’re trying to deliver.

"We’re designing the enclosure to replicate the swampy, forest habitats in Africa with plenty of glass viewing windows so our visitors will get a good view of these powerful creatures.”