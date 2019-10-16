A Broadhaven woman has admitted stealing two bottles of wine from a local restaurant.

Katherine Louise Teresa Hopewell, of Croft Road, Broadhaven, pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Hopewell, 52, entered a Broadhaven restaurant just before midday on August 24, went to the bar and took two bottles of Sauvignon Blanc from the wine fridge.

She seen by the proprietor as he looked out of the window, who recalled that she had been convicted of a similar offence on a previous occasion.

Police found the bottles in Hopewell’s bag when they went to her home, one of which was partly drunk.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Clearly this lady has an alcohol problem. She has a number of previous convictions.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the unopened bottle could be returned and resold, adding that the £18.50 per bottle stated included the restaurant’s mark-up.

“She was going through a very, very difficult period at that time. It was not long after the death of her mother. She has severe alcohol issues and unfortunately she resorted to alcohol at that time.”

Mr Kelleher told the bench the case could have been dealt with when Hopewell appeared in court for other offences in September.

“It would not have made a huge difference to her sentence.”

The court heard that Hopewell had been sober since the incident, and was making good progress on her community order.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £37 compensation and a £21 surcharge.