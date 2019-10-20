KEYSTON Young Farmers Club recently presented a cheque for £3,000 to Belle's Story.

The money was raised throughout the year with a variety of events including carol singing and bingo.

Belle's Story is a local charity set up by Belle Curran and her family to raise money for organisations helping children with life-limiting conditions and their families, as well as to raise awareness of organ donation.

Belle lost her fight with interstitial lung disease in April this year, while on the waiting list for a double lung transplant. Her family and friends are continuing to fundraise in her memory.

For more information about the charity, see the Belle's Story Facebook page.