SOME 70 pupils from Milford Haven School braved muddy tracks and natural obstacles when they took part in its annual trailathon at Stackpole Estate on October 16.

The MHS Trailathon started at Stackpole Quay, covering beautiful countryside terrain including Barafundle Bay, with a natural woodland obstacle course en-route offering a muddy challenge.

All pupils that took part received race medals, event shirts, and water supplied by Princes Gate, and over £270 was raised and donated to the Stackpole Estate National Trust site.