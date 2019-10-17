A shop-lifter offered her haul on social media in a bid to fund her Class A drug habit, a court has heard.

Celia Parsley, of London Road, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to four shop-lifting charges when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 15.

Magistrates heard that Parsley, 45, stole a towel, bedding and toiletries from Tesco Pembroke Dock on September 8, and stole three Playstation controllers worth £150 from the same store on September 11.

She returned to the shop on September 15 to steal seven Xbox and Playstation games and took £722 of perfume from Debenhams, Haverfordwest, on September 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “CCTV showed that she went into the stores, took the items and left without paying.

“They were high value items. She put some of the aftershaves and perfumes on Facebook to sell.”

He added that Parsley was a recovering heroin addict, who had recently started taking crack-cocaine, and needed money to fund her habit.

The court heard that Parsley had kept out of trouble for a considerable amount of time, but had relapsed into crack-cocaine use due to personal issues. The bench heard that she had taken steps to address her problems.

Magistrates imposed 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 19 thinking skills sessions.

She was ordered to pay £1,547 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge.