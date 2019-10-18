Class A drugs were found in a Haverfordwest woman’s pocket.

Anne Marie Daley, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to heroin possession when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Daley, 27, produced a wrap containing 0.5 grams of diamorphine from her jeans pocket when she was stopped in Haverfordwest on April 6.

Jonathan Webb, defending, told the court that Daley had addressed her drug issues voluntarily by working with a specialist support organisation, and had been providing opiate free tests.

“She is doing her best to deal with her addiction by working with the relevant bodies.”

Magistrates ordered Daley to pay £235 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are really pleased to hear you are on a course. Keep up with that and put this all behind you.”