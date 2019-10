POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old boy, who has links to Haverfordwest and Fishguard.

Joshua Lea has been missing from the Bridgend area since last Friday, October 11.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded anorak and black trainers.

If you have any information on Joshua’s whereabouts please call 101 and quote reference 1900377071.