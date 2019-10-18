A BUS driver is to appear in court after allegedly being caught on camera rolling a cigarette while behind the wheel.

Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “Our roads policing officers in Pembrokeshire have been made aware of a video circulating on Facebook of a bus driver apparently rolling a cigarette while at the wheel.

“We can confirm the driver has been interviewed by officers today [October 18], and has been reported for summons to court for driving without due care and attention.

“We would also like to issue a reminder that by not concentrating fully on driving, you put yourself and other road users at risk.”