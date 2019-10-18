A SAUNDERSFOOT dad is desperately appealing for the return of sentimental personal memories stolen during a break-in at his home.

Tim Lemon’s Sandy Hill home was burgled on the evening of Friday, October 11, while he was out with family.

Sickeningly, a photograph of Tim’s young son, Toby, who passed away just days after being born, was one of the many items taken.

Now Tim is offering a substantial reward for the no-questions return of everything stolen.

Tim, the owner of Tenby Taxis, said: “We left about 7.15pm, my stepson left the lights on in his bedroom, we went down Saundersfoot, and when we came back into Sandy Hill at about 9.15 we could see the lights were out and the curtains off the rail, hanging down.

“I thought something’s not quite right, and said to my missus, stepson, son and his friends to stay calm.

“There was stuff everywhere and the side window was smashed, they had moved the fish tank and got in through a small gap.”

Jewellery and a camera were among the items taken, but more importantly, many irreplaceable personal items, including a treasured picture from a previous relationship of Tim’s were taken when a small safe was stolen.

“After checking what has gone, most of the stuff is so, so, very sentimental,” said Tim.

“Our little boy Toby was born 15 years ago, at 27 weeks old, and was the same size of my hand.

“He was perfect in every way but just too small to survive. Eight days later he passed away after giving a good fight and it broke our lives.”

Tim has released a heart-breaking picture of little Toby.

“His little white hand-knitted hat shown in this picture was in this safety box and many, many more things which belong to him have been taken, many personal items for my mum and dad and our other children have gone too.

“Our other two children are so devastated that they have lost all personal belongings of their brother Toby; they can’t understand why someone would take his personal possessions as it will be no use to them.

“My stepson’s grey and black rucksack has been taken with his name in it along with his Canon 80 eos camera, which is his pride and joy and also his Christmas and birthday present, and he is absolutely devastated it’s been stolen

“It’s so heart-breaking and devastating that all we had of Toby and other members of my family has just been taken and have no value or use absolutely to no-one else.

“I beg for someone to help find these items please, and return them.

“If anyone’s been offered this or sees it up for sale locally please, please let us know.

“My partner also had jewellery which has been stolen. Some of its only costume jewellery and has no value but has great huge sentimental value.

“All I ask if the person or persons reading this please have a heart and send them back, even if it’s through the post.”

Tim added: “I don’t want any prosecutions, I don’t want any arrests; if they wanted £10,000 or £20,000 I would borrow it; I feel that the kids have been stolen from, not me; it’s my little boy.

“If anybody can help they can message me through Facebook, no questions asked.

“I have no anger or hatred at all towards the person or persons who did this, they were just after money, I understand that.

“There was no money taken at this burglary as there wasn’t any money; never has, and never will be any money there.

“But if it’s money they want, or are after, I can get that for them, will have to lend or borrow it and put myself into debt, but I will do that all day long to retrieve my children’s precious items back.

“Please anyone who can help with this; I will be ever in your debt.”