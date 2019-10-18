A speeding Haverfordwest driver has been fined after he admitted clocking up 111mph on the A40.

Kieran David Kilminster, Of Clover Park, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15, having previously pleaded guilty to exceeding a speed limit.

The court heard that Kilminster, 26, was found to be driving an Audi A4 at 111mph in a 60mph zone on the A40 at Toch Hill, Haverfordwest, at 6.09pm on July 31.

He said: “I just want to apologise for my actions. It was out of character for me. I was overtaking at the time, it was a mistake.”

Magistrates fined Kilminster £311 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.

The chairman of the bench said: “You need to be very careful now.”