Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s eagerly-awaited comedy nightis a sellout. But don’t panic if you don’t have tickets, another night has been added to the bill.

Some of Pembrokeshire and west Carmarthenshire’s best-loved comedy artists are coming together for what promises to be a top night of entertainment.

More Muck Than Judgement features Will Pritchard, Derek Rees, Brian Harries, Huw George, Dan Morgan, Joy Parc-Y-Marl, Lawrence Hancock, Aled Rhys-Jones, Margaret Harries, Dennis Reed and John Cwmbetws and is being staged at The Pavilion, County Showground, Haverfordwest, on Friday and now Saturday, October 25 and 26.

It’s being organised by immediate past PAS president Brian Harries.

Well-known for his charitable fundraising and after-dinner speaking, Brian has drawn on his wide circle of friends – who like him revel in making people laugh – to take part.

Brian commented: “The show will be a chance for members of the PAS to get together and enjoy a social evening in the off-season as I’m keen that being a society member means more than just the three-day County Show each year.

“It will also be a vital fundraiser to kick-start the 2020 show campaign.We are overwhelmed that the first night is a sellout and tickets are selling fast for the Saturday night so please don’t delay in booking to avoid disappointment.”

PAS chief executive Jan Pearce said: “We are delighted the phones didn't stop ringing at the County Showground PAS office to book tickets for the More Muck Than Judgement Comedy night on Friday, October 25.

“So much so that we have arranged another comedy repeat for the following night (Saturday, October 26) and again these tickets are flying out.

“The amazing interest in the comedy team has excelled as it poses an excellent opportunity for friends and families to come together to enjoy an evening of great fun and laughter!”

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show commences at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 to include a hot meat roll.

Call 01437 764331 to book - but don’t leave it too long!

FOOTNOTE: Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society would like to extend their sympathy to the family of the late Graham Hughes, of New Hedges, who had been due to take part in the evening alongside his close friend Dennis Rees. Graham, who has been a long-time supporter of the society, passed away with tragic suddenness on October 13. After a discussion, it was decided that the event would go ahead and tribute to Graham will be made on both evenings.

“We are all extremely shocked to hear the sad news about Graham,” said Brian. “Graham’s unique brand of humour will be sorely missed on the night and cast members will be digging deep to be at their very best, which is what Graham would have wanted.”