HAVERFORDWEST Male Voice Choir recently returned from a weekend away at Oxford where members shared the stage with Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir at its annual concert.

The choirs sang several pieces together, and each musical team took turn to conduct and accompany.

The concert was held at the famous Oxford Town Hall, where there was a very large audience, and it was very well received.

One of the highlights of the evening was when Haverfordwest choir sang a new piece written especially for them by local composer Alan Llewellyn Thomas called Ti Yw Hon.

On Friday night, October 25, the choir will again be performing at Christ Church, Priory Road, Milford Haven, at 7.30pm.

Guest soloists will be Sarah Sharpe, clarinet and Rhys Evans trumpet.